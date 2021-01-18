The weather lately has not been conducive to picnics or eating outside, but when it finally warms up, Jackson will have plenty of colorful picnic tables where people can eat.
With the cooperation of Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin, Whitaker Builders Supply, and a number of local artists, the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts has created painted works of art on wooden picnic tables and placed them around Jackson.
Julie Walters was chairperson of the painted tables project.
"When this pandemic began and everyone was sheltering in place and spending a lot more time outdoors," she said "our council president, Cheryl Hildebrand, had the idea of creating these painted picnic tables. The goal was to not just provide a place for our citizens to sit and eat, but also to inspire them during these troubled times. One thing our community needs more of is art. Another is space to meet, dine and just visit with each other.
"This pandemic will not last forever, but while we are using the time to take advantage of dining outdoors, a social distanced work of art painted picnic table should make folks smile."
Butts County Executive Director Lisa Durden agrees.
"I think the picnic tables are a great addition to our city and community," said Durden. "I've only had an opportunity to see a couple of them so far, but I look forward to getting out and seeing all of them in our community. The one here at the courthouse is absolutely beautiful, and we look forward to being able to use it."
The council's original goal was to have five tables built and painted, with each table being sponsored by a local business. But the response was so overwhelming that the final number of tables is now 12. Walters said they may have a second phase later this year as they still have more businesses want to participate.
"We wanted local businesses to be patrons and we wanted to purchase the tables locally as well," she said. "The picnic tables are very study and hand built by Whitaker’s Builders Supply in Jackson."
She added that the painting on each table is unique.
"We are proud of our Georgia artists," Walters said. "They each have a different style and each one of them made their table their own."
Following is a list of sponsors and artists:
• The Brickery table was painted by Caroline McCormick is a tribute to the Japanese koi swimming in The Brickery’s famous koi pond.
• The STANANCO, Inc. table was painted by the members of the Jackson-Butts County Council for the Arts and represents a quilt that is located at the Jackson-Butts County Library.
• Fred Goodrum shared his artistic talents and painted a friendly gingerbread house for the ITM Outdoors table that is on display at McIntosh Trail Head Start, and a table with an assortment of healthy food for sponsor Candace Carmichael. That table is located at the Jackson-Butts County Library.
• The students and faculty of Southern Crescent College will enjoy the peaceful waterlilies of the GFWC Four Corners Woman’s Club table that was painted by Laura Toney.
• Kim Freshwater, Realtor sponsored a table painted by Wayne Walters that features dogs and cats and will be enjoyed by folks visiting Butts County Animal Control.
• When the citizens of Jackson enjoy the fresh air as they walk around the track at Pepperton Park on Ga. Highway 16, they will be able to stop and rest or partake in a picnic at the Wally Cawthon, Realtor sponsored table that was painted by Suzanne Allison and is full of colorful flowers, and the PEP Inert Landfill and Rolloff table that was painted by Leese Miner and is a field of sunflowers.
• The new city park beside the Veterans Memorial on Third Street is the home to two painted picnic tables. One is the AC Grading table, which is a tribute to all our country’s veterans as it represents the American flag and was painted by the GFWC Morrow Civic Woman’s Club. The other is the Clint Crowe, Crowe Realty table painted by Cameron Walters and features an underwater view of Jackson Lake.
• Artist Suzanne Allison painted colorful butterflies and flowers on the cheerful AWI Trucking table that will greet visitors when they stop by the old courthouse that is now the Economic Development and Tourism Center on the square.
• The United Bank table is a beautiful array of geometric shapes created by Faith Shafer.
