CONYERS – Area paddlers are invited to join the South River Watershed Alliance on Aug. 14 for a scenic excursion down the South River, from Lorraine Park and Trailhead in Stockbridge to Oglesby Bridge in Conyers.
The outing is a joint effort of the Watershed Alliance and Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance — canoes and kayaks will be provided by the Watershed Alliance and vans to shuttle participants back to their cars at the end of the excursion will be sponsored by the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance.
“River recreation is powerful. It increases respect for the river and gives us leverage to demand better protection of it,” said Margaret Spalding, executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “The South River is Atlanta’s hidden gem — the more we discover it, the brighter it will shine.”
Sign-up for the event is available at southriverga.org/events. Participants can sign up for “All Equipment Included,” at $50 per person, and the South River Watershed Alliance will provide a canoe or kayak and other necessary supplies. Those with their own boat and equipment are welcome to join by selecting “Bring Your Own Gear,” at a cost of $40 per person. Space is limited for those who need equipment. Social distancing and masks are required for put in and take out.
“The South River is a phenomenal recreational resource within the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, and we are thrilled at the South River Watershed Alliance is hosting this exciting event,” said Revonda Cosby, executive director of the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance. “Recreation and conservation are tied together and support each other. After paddling down the South River, how can you not fall in love with this urban waterway?”
Beginning in south Atlanta, the South River runs east through DeKalb and Rockdale counties, ultimately flowing into the Ocmulgee and then the Altamaha Rivers before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean. The South River has been home to human activity for thousands of years, with numerous Native American peoples living and trading along the length of the river.
Today, the South River is a central part of the nationally significant Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area and offers opportunities for hiking, biking and fishing along its banks, as well as canoeing and kayaking down the river.
The South River has also been named as one of American Rivers’ “Most Endangered Rivers of 2021,” reflecting ongoing struggles against pollution. As well as being a fun day in the outdoors, joining a South River paddle supports ongoing efforts to clean up the river and establish a well-used water trail in metro-Atlanta and beyond.
