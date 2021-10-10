Owen Ferguson of the Special Education Department (SPED) at Jackson High School was named the Extra Mile award winner at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Butts County Board of Education.
Board of Education District 3 member Kelly Strickland Raney read the nominating letter for Ferguson:
“I believe Owen Ferguson should receive the Extra-Mile Award because other than being a kind and courteous coworker in the SPED department at JHS, he went above and beyond to assist a substitute teacher when I was absent.
"My Exceptional Ed classroom lost our paraprofessional in early September due to relocation. As it is a severe / profound classroom, it is often challenging to find subs and replacement paraprofessionals. As I had previously planned a personal day mid-September for travel, I had to trust in my awesome ‘occasional’ substitute and my team to cover my class.
"Owen Ferguson not only had to secure coverage for his class a few times that day, he provided the lifting and transferring of a large wheelchair bound student. He then provided diaper changes for the student. Owen is surely a rock star for selflessly giving of his time and kind heart for the health of our SPED students.”
