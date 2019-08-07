Over two dozen people were arrested Wednesday in what Butts County deputies are calling "Operation Crackdown."
The first of three search warrants tied to the operation was served around 5 a.m. Wednesday, according to Butts County Sheriff's Major Jeff Nix.
Twenty-five people were arrested on a variety of charges, including drug distribution and gun charges, he said.
Operation Crackdown began several months ago, and culminated in the search and arrest warrants being served Wednesday. Nix said the investigation was centered in Jackson, targeting alleged crack cocaine sales, but led agents to other areas of Butts County as well.
Along with the 25 arrests, Nix said agents seized three guns, 2 ounces of crack cocaine, a half-pound of marijuana and 2 grams of methamphetamine.
Agents with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office and Jasper County Sheriff's Office also participated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.