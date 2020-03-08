Cassandra Eusery, a retired Army veteran, and the Butts County Life Enrichment Team (LET), held a ribbon-cutting Mar. 3 for Outrageous Love Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization formed by Eusery in 2013 to provide support and assistance to military veterans.
After previously being located in Griffin, Outrageous Love is now housed at the LET office at 151 N. Mimosa Lane in Jackson.
“Outrageous Love Foundation exists to empower and teach veterans and families of veterans in need of transition,” Eusery said. “We meet the needs of individuals, but are not limited to military sexual trauma, PTSD and or suicide prevention. We want to give people the tools to better themselves by educating and counseling.”
A combat veteran with time served in Afghanistan, Eusery reminded her friends, family and fellow veterans at the ribbon-cutting of why they served.
"One of the things that I believe is we served and we fought for this flag right here," she said, holding up an American flag. "No matter what they say about the flag, this is what we fought for. When we were at war, it wasn't about us being on the front lines for somebody else. We fought for your family, we fought for mine, and we fought for theirs. It wasn't for race and wasn't for color. We fought for one another.
"With that being said, I see the struggle of combat - the PTSD, the crises and suicides. I'm not talking about what I heard; I witnessed it. I have experience by being there myself in combat. My battle wasn't at home; it was in Afghanistan."
Eusery said Jackson is great location for a veterans assistance organization.
"Most of the veterans that serve come from rural communities," she said. "What you don't realize is that when they get out of the service, they come back to the rural communities, and when they come back, they should have a service center that is able to help them get what they need. We have veterans around here who can't get to the VA hospital or the VA clinic. That's what we came here for. We came as a force and to serve the people.
"We're cutting the ribbon today in honor of every veteran, every military service members, every family member who has served. We thank you for your support. I'm doing it for the single mothers, and for my father, who is a Vietnam veteran. I know what it was like to serve and have the family support that was needed."
Outrageous Love Foundation, Inc. is accredited through the Department of Veterans Affairs, NABVETS, The Georgia’s Sheriff’s Association, United Way and Crisis Support Solutions. Its board of directors is made up of Eusery, Angela Bankhead, Michelle Christian, Shane A. Persuad, and Monica St. Hill.
For more information, contact Eusery by phone at 678-973-5584, by email at eusery@gmail.com, or visit their website at www.outrageouslovefoundation.org.
