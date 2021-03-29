For the second year in a row, people lined up in their cars along Ernest Biles Drive Saturday morning, as the Outrageous Love Foundation, Inc. and People Help Exchange, Inc. held a community drive-through food giveaway at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department. Volunteers from both organizations, as well as cadets from the Jackson High School NJRTOC Red Devil Battalion, loaded up the vehicles with an assortment of food and supplies.
Outrageous Love is a non-profit organization formed by retired Army veteran Cassandra Eusery to provide support and assistance for military veterans. Eusery said while her main focus is assisting fellow veterans, Outrageous Love wants to serve all in need in the community.
"Thisis not just for veterans, but for family members and citizens of Butts, Henry and Lamar counties," Eusery said. "We're here to give back.
"Most of the boxes have been pre-prepared, so it is much more convenient to hand them out, and better than last year when everything came in separately and we had to put it all together."
People Help Exchange, Inc. is a nonprofit pantry service that provides life essentials and health and wellness services to people in Henry County and surrounding areas. They help veterans, senior citizens, students, struggling families, crisis centers, and homeless shelters.
People Help Exchange CEO Tonya Lewis said she has known Eusery for several years.
"I met Cassandra about five years ago through another organization we were both working with, working with veterans," Lewis said. "Then we both branched off to do our own separate things, and now we've reconnected.
"I'm an emergency food assistance program. We work with veterans and crisis centers throughout Henry County and the surrounding counties at well. So we try to do these food distributions in the different communities to make it easier for people to get some of the services with provide. We go to different locations every other week."
Back for their second year of providing food to the community were Commander Matt Jordan and members of the Red Devil Battalion. Jordan said it is a great opportunity for his students to serve the community.
"This is a great veterans group that goes around the state collecting food for needy individuals," Jordan said. "They are a really well-run organization. They get a lot of food out very efficiently and we're honored to work with them and have learned a lot. "It is a great opportunity to serve the community, to get a chance to give back for Jackson. For some of these kids, it's the highlight of their year to be able to put some smiles on some people's faces and take care of some people in the community."
Outrageous Love is housed at the Life Enrichment Team office at 151 N. Mimosa Lane in Jackson. Call 678-973-75584 for more information.
People Help Exchange is located at 71 Pine Grove Road in Locust Grove. Call 770-800-7870 for more information.
