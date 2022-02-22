Mrs. Freeman’s Biology class at Piedmont Academy has been learning about the cell cycle and how cells divide and why. In order to help the students better understand what is happening inside a cell when it is dividing, they performed an Oreo Mitosis lab. Students used Oreo’s that represented the cell and the white creme represented the cytoplasm, which is where all the organelles are located for every cell. Students had to use the Oreo to show what stage the cell was going through in its cycle. They used colored sprinkles to represent the structures (organelles) that play a role in the cell as it is dividing to produce 2 new identical daughter cells.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos