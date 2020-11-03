Even as a developer has submitted paperwork for a rezoning request and special use permit for a proposed rock quarry in the northwest end of Butts County, opposition to the proposal is growing. Not only is the Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry, a group made up of local citizens, opposed to the quarry, but the Henry County Water Authority has also expressed its opposition to the proposal.
Josh Sprayberry of Tussahaw Reserves, LLC, recently filed the paperwork with the Butts County Development Department, said Deputy County Manager Michael Brewer, which in turn is in the process of submitting the project to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
“Due to size and scope of it, it will trigger a DRI having to be conducted (Development of Regional Impact) and Three Rivers Regional Commission will do that before anything comes to our Zoning Commission,” Brewer said.
A DRI takes anywhere from 30 to 90 days to complete and will solicit public comment from all regional governments, as well as public comment. All of those comments will become part of the DRI. Brewer stated he does not see the request coming before the Butts County Planning Commission before February of 2021.
The quarry proposal was first presented to the Development Authority of Butts County in August. Josh Sprayberry of Tussahaw Reserves, LLC, of Greensboro, the owner of 462 acres near Fincherville Road, Jack Maddox Bridge Road and Keys Ferry Road, said they had geologists do core test samplings on the property and said they have proof of $36 million in granite gneiss at a depth of 200 feet and $80 million at 300 feet. Sprayberry said their quarry could prove to be an economic boon for Butts County, bringing in needed jobs and tax revenue.
But many residents view the proposed quarry as ruining the county they chose to live in, expressing concerns on social media about the safety of citizens and the environment in the area if a quarry is allowed, and the cost to the county of repairing roads that could be damaged by the heavy trucks coming from the quarry.
Butts County Stop the Rock Quarry has been established to research, collect and analyze information, raise funding, publicize, and to present a unified effort in opposition to the proposal by Tussahaw Reserves, LLC. At a community meeting on Oct. 27 at a home on Keys Ferry Road, the group updated those attending and sought donations which will be used to pay for an attorney to fight the rezoning request.
“We’re hoping to let anyone who is interested know what the committee that started against the rock quarry — where we’re at with that and donations that we’re needing to move forward,” said committee member Mike McCart, who lives near the site on Keys Ferry Road.
“The response from the community has been good,” he said. “We just want the whole county to be aware of the pros and the cons — we’re more on the cons side as it would be very close to our house. We’re just a mile from where the pit site would be. We just want to inform everybody of what is going on and what we’ve found out.”
Those wanting more information or to join or donated to Butts County Stop the Quarry can find them on Facebook.
Butts County Commissioner Russ Crumbley said during a county meeting in September that the county is keeping a close eye on the proposed quarry.
“The board and county staff are closely monitoring the activity on site there and as a result of activities on the premises, has been in contact with the Georgia Forestry and the Georgia EPD,” Crumbley said. “Both entities have inspected the property recently.”
County Attorney Ben Vaughn also noted for the record that a Notice of Violation was sent to Sprayberry concerning improper activities inconsistent with his permit to harvest timber.
The Henry County Water Authority has also expressed its opposition to the quarry based on concerns what the quarry would do its proximity to the authority’s Tussahaw Creek Dam, Reservoir and Water Treatment Plant. The dam is located about a half-mile west of Fincherville Road and borders the Butts/Henry County line and is the largest reservoir serving Henry County.
HCWA General Manager Lindy Farmer Jr. said the impacts of blasting and deep excavations into the bedrock could possibly fracture the dam and cause it to fail, causing “probable loss of life and result in catastrophic environmental and economic impact.”
Farmer also expressed concerns that dewatering efforts in the quarry (draining water from the depths of the quarry) could substantially lower the surrounding ground water levels by as much as 300 feet, causing significant impact to regional groundwater flows and causing environmental and ecological impacts.
Farmer sent a letter and resolution to Butts County on Oct. 5 stating the authority’s opposition. Brewer said while the letter and resolution will not be included in Butts County’s submittal for the DRI review, that Henry County can submit their own comments and concerns for the DRI review, since they are also a regional government agency affected by the zoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.