A near-death opioid overdose on Dec. 3 led Butts County Sheriff Gary Long to initiate Operation Shadowing, an investigation into the source of the drugs. The operation led to initial arrests on Dec.7, and more arrests in January, with a total of 90 arrest warrants being executed.
Long posted on the BCSO Facebook page that while he and members of his staff were at the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 3 preparing for the Jackson Christmas Parade, he heard E-911 dispatch his deputies to an overdose call.
“All I could think of was having to deliver a death notification just before Christmas,” Long said. “Lucky enough, my deputies were able to get to the patient and administer Narcan to ultimately save the individual’s life.”
Long met with the commander of his Counter-Narcotics Unit and instructed him to investigate the overdose and find the source of the drugs, and disrupt the supply. Within four days, they had located the source and began executing multiple search warrants.
As a result of one of the search warrants that was executed at 1220 Highway 42 South in Jackson, five arrests were made and investigators recovered firearms, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and GHB.
Long said Cameron Leavitt was identified as the source of the drugs. Leavitt was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and participation in criminal street gang activity.
Also arrested were Kailin Foulke, Chasity Hanes, Robert Orr and William Whitlock. Foulke was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Orr was charged with charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of GHB. Hanes and Whitlock were both charged with possession of methamphetamine.
But Long said the investigation didn’t stop there.
“For weeks, my agents utilized every available investigative technique and after presenting the evidence obtained in the case to District Attorney Jonathan Adams, my agents obtained more than 90 arrest warrants,” Long said. “Cameron Leavitt has been served with over 30 arrest warrants for his involvement with illegal distribution and sale of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, xanax and GHB and he is currently being held in the Butts County Jail without bond.
“Twenty other individuals have been identified and warrants have been obtained due to their involvement with either purchasing, possessing and/or distributing heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, xanax, GHB or other synthetic narcotics.”
Sheriff Long said that he and his office will help those who want help with their drug additions.
“My office partners with several private programs along with state funded programs in an attempt to help those that have addictions,” Long said.
He added that anyone having a problem in their neighborhood with drugs and/or gangs, can submit a tip anonymously to the BCSO Tip Line at 470-669-2228.
