Two Henry County-based nonprofits are the latest recipients of grants awarded by the 2021 Delta Community Credit Union Philanthropic Fund.
Delta Community CEO Hank Halter awarded a $5,000 grant to Operation Lunchbox, which provides take-home meals for students in approximate 200 schools throughout seven south metro Atlanta counties, including Butts County.
“We know students can eat while at school, thanks to reduced cost and no-cost meal programs, which currently serve more than a million Georgia students,” explained Operation Lunchbox administrator Sabrina Patrick. “But those students may go hungry over weekends. This grant from Delta Community will help us fill nutritional needs even when school is not in session. Thank you so much for your generosity.”
Halter also gave a $5,000 grant to the Rising Phoenix Enrichment Program in support of its Financial Literacy Boot Camp, which fosters competence in the basics of budgeting, saving and spending for middle and high school students in Henry County.
Throughout 2021, the Delta Community Philanthropic Fund will invest a total of 125,000 in worthwhile nonprofits in metro Atlanta. Applications for a 2022 Delta Community Philanthropic Fund grant are now being accepted online at www.DeltaCommunityCU.com/PhilanthropicFund.
