Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible. * WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, generally along and south of the I-85 corridor. * WHEN...Through 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will likely continue beyond this evening. The Wind Advisory may be extended overnight and into Friday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&