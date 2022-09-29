JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 the close of “Operation Endless Consequences,” a multi-agency investigation involving gangs, drugs and guns plaguing the communities of Jackson and Flovilla. Deputies and GBI agents obtained more than 200 felony arrest warrants for 69 defendants. Of those arrested, 16 are members of the Gangster Disciples.

Deputies and agents are in the process of identifying additional defendants. The target of the investigation is a hybrid street gang affiliated with the Gangster Disciples that is suspected of committing numerous aggravated assaults and drive by shootings, drug trafficking and weapons offenses. Law enforcement seized trafficking amounts of cocaine and marijuana and numerous firearms, some of which were stolen and in the possession of convicted felons.

