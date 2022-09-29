JACKSON — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28 the close of “Operation Endless Consequences,” a multi-agency investigation involving gangs, drugs and guns plaguing the communities of Jackson and Flovilla. Deputies and GBI agents obtained more than 200 felony arrest warrants for 69 defendants. Of those arrested, 16 are members of the Gangster Disciples.
Deputies and agents are in the process of identifying additional defendants. The target of the investigation is a hybrid street gang affiliated with the Gangster Disciples that is suspected of committing numerous aggravated assaults and drive by shootings, drug trafficking and weapons offenses. Law enforcement seized trafficking amounts of cocaine and marijuana and numerous firearms, some of which were stolen and in the possession of convicted felons.
The charges range from RICO, drug trafficking, gang charges and firearms charges. Long said the gang was “fueling their enterprise by illegal narcotic sales.”
“It’s not just about the gang,” he said. “If you are associating with a gang member, if you are purchasing narcotics from a gang member that’s fueling their operation, you’re my target.”
During a news conference held in the Butts County Administrative Building, Long said this gang has operated in Butts County for decades with their efforts focused on drug sales and not violence. In March of 2021, a local coach attempted to break up a fight at an adult basketball tournament involving rival gangs and was shot in the crossfire. A second innocent bystander was also shot.
“In February, of this year, my agents obtained surveillance footage of a gang-related shooting. I instructed my deputies to utilize every investigative technique available, to not only identify and arrest, but to totally dismantle the gangs in Butts County,” Long said.
The sheriff said these arrests bring peace to the close knit community of about 23,000 residents.
“I will bring in whoever I have to in order to maintain peace in this community. It’s going to stay that way because we are not going to stop today. This is just the beginning,” he said. “We won’t stand for it. We aren’t going to tolerate it. The good people of this county don’t want it.”
City of Jackson Police Chief James Morgan echoed his sentiments.
“The people in the community need to be safe. We have been tasked with that job to make them safe and to keep it safe for them,” Morgan said “We want the people to believe they have a safe community, and we will make it a safe community for them.”
Long thanked Governor Brian Kemp and his Gang Task Force, Towaliga Judicial District Attorney Jonathan Adams, GBI Director Mike Register, GBI Region 6, GBI Gang Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service, Sheriff Darrell Dix and the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Mark Ammerman and the Henry County Police Department, Sheriff Brad Freeman and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the Jackson Police Department and the Department of Corrections for their assistant in this investigation.
“This case involves the three primary components that I believe jeopardize every citizen’s safety here in Georgia; gangs, guns and drugs,” said GBI Director Mike Register. “It’s a nasty trifecta.”
Register said this case was very complex because it involved a hybrid mix of street gangs associated with sets of The Bloods, Crips and Gangster Disciples, to name a few. He called gang activity in Georgia “a pandemic” and said 158 of Georgia’s 159 counties report gang activity in their county.
Spalding County Sheriff Dix sent a message to the public. “The days of hiding your head in the sand and saying these are not real gangs that operate locally and in the state of Georgia are gone,” Dix said. “These are real gang members, and they have real agendas. They are dangerous, and they are in your communities.”
The following is a list of each person charged. They will be booked into the Butts County Jail.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The coronavirus pandemic brought upheaval to the country's schools -- and its standardized tests. EDsmart investigated how Advanced Placement test scores in 2021 compared to scores in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, for the 10 most popular tests using data from College Board. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.