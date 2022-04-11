While the Butts County recreation league softball teams and some of the older baseball teams have already started their seasons, the traditional Opening Day ceremony was held Saturday, Apr. 9, at Daughtry Park.
There wasn’t a team parade, but following remarks by Butts County Leisure Services Director Mary Lynn Overbey, the Pledge of Allegiance, singing of the National Anthem, and a prayer, the traditional first softball pitch was thrown out by coach Linda Sims, who coached kids on the recreation teams, as well as at the middle and high school levels for the past 20 years. The first baseball pitch was thrown out by coach Jesse Duffey, a Vietnam War veteran, community leader, father of Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey, and volunteer coach for the recreation department for the past 40 years.
Then the games began!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.