A growing crisis on the border. Rising food, gas, and other commodity prices. Increased tensions around the world and an ongoing pandemic. These are some of the issues the Biden Administration and the federal government should be focused on. Their attention should be on matters which are increasingly having a negative impact on taxpayers everywhere and our nation’s foreign policy. Unfortunately, and at the expense of our citizens, the Biden Administration is instead using taxpayer dollars and other resources on political gain and frivolous lawsuits.
On Friday (June 25), U.S. Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced a lawsuit challenging Georgia’s new comprehensive voting law – Senate Bill 202. This legislation was passed during this past session as a result of allegations of corruption, improper counting procedures, questions of voter integrity and a cloud of doubt over the 2020 elections. Contrary to news media and liberal rhetoric and false interpretations of the law, this legislation does not restrict voting rights or hinder voters’ access to mail-in ballots. SB 202 increases hours for early voting and absentee ballot access by allowing for 29 days of mail-in voting and for a possible 19 days of in-person early voting. This includes weekend voting with two days of Sunday voting.
While this administration is wrongfully focused on Georgia’s improved voting procedures, Delaware, Biden’s home state, has several restrictions in place which actually prohibit voting rights and access. In Delaware, early in-person and no-excuse absentee voting does not exist. Currently, Delaware has no early in-person voting, and this will not change until 2022. Additionally, voters must legally confirm their identity to vote in Delaware, one of the requirements the administration has attacked as a voting restriction in Georgia’s SB 202. A true example of “the pot calling the kettle black.”
The necessary changes addressed in SB 202 are the first steps to address major flaws and problems Georgians experienced in the last few elections. This legislation was passed by the Georgia General Assembly – elected officials voted into office by Georgians to address problems in Georgia. The federal government has no business and zero resources to spare for frivolous and false attacks on a law passed in our state addressing the concerns of our citizens. Georgians reached out about issues during the 2020 election and my colleagues and I passed SB 202 to address their concerns. While this comprehensive legislation does not address all necessary changes regarding election reform, it is a step forward.
I implore the Biden administration to focus on facts, actual issues impacting our citizens and not on Georgia’s new voting law. And if the administration wishes to focus on state law, they need to start with the President’s home state where voting access and rights limitations truly exist. This federal lawsuit is not based on facts or credible issues, and I am confident that our state will prevail; it is just unfortunate that taxpayers will be footing the cost of an illegitimate legal battle.
As this process moves forward, I will work with my colleagues, stakeholders, and constituents to ensure that the necessary provisions of SB 202 are upheld and that all Georgians have access to a fair, transparent, and legal voting process.
Sen. Burt Jones represents the 25th Senate District which includes Baldwin, Butts, Greene, Jasper, Morgan and Putnam counties and portions of Bibb, Jones and Walton counties. He may be reached at 404-656-0082 or via email at burt.jones@senate.ga.gov.
