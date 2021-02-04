When a commercial fire call comes from the best "Barbecue Place" in the state of Georgia (or any other restaurant in Butts County), everyone responds. Such was the case shortly after noon on Thursday, when firefighters from Butts County, Jackson, Flovilla, and the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center all responded to a fire call at Fresh Air Bar-B-Que on Ga. Highway 42 South in Jackson.
Fortunately for all involved, the blaze that started when some meats being cooked caught fire was quickly extinguished, with the only loss being the meats themselves and some Brunswick stew. Fresh Air was closed for clean up for a few hours, but back open in time for Thursday evening diners.
George Barber, who owns Fresh Air with his brother David, said they had a pit fire.
"Essentially it got a little too hot and caught some meat on fire in the pit - the area where you cook the meat," said Barber. "This has happened before. I've probably seen five or six of them in 40 years.
"It didn't do any damage inside other than warping some of the pit lids. So we'll have to have new lids, but other than that it just burned up the meat that we were cooking for tomorrow (Friday). We've got meat to serve.
"Thankfully we'll be okay and thanks to the fire department for fast service," added Barber. "We should be okay. It's something that in the barbecue business happens. Just a little bit too much fire."
Fresh Air, the oldest pit-cooked barbecue restaurant in Georgia still in its original location, recently garnered another listing as the best authentic barbecue in Georgia. The website Eat This, Not That, that ranked Fresh Air as No. 1 in Georgia among its best places for barbecue in all 50 states.
