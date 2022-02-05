A woman was killed and two men were injured in a shooting at a church Friday night in Aurora, Colorado, police said.
The shooting occurred at the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church at around 8 p.m. local time, according to tweets from the Aurora Police Department. Numerous people were inside the church at the time, a police spokesperson said.
Two adult men have been taken to a hospital with gunshot injuries, and they are expected to survive, police said. A woman died on the scene.
The suspect fled before officers arrived, and police said they are working on identifying the shooter.
There is "some sort of a relationship" between the suspect and one of the victims, the police spokesperson said, adding that they are not disclosing additional details at this time.
"It wasn't just a random shooting inside this church," he said.
Police were interviewing witnesses Friday night.
CNN has reached out to Iglesia Faro De Luz Church.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
