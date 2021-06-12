One of two suspects in the May 28 shooting death of Keyon "Ke-Low" Watts, 28, of Jackson, was arrested on June 4 and charged with murder.
Xavier Demond Walker, 27, of Flovilla, was taken into custody on June 4 after he was released from a Macon hospital where he had been recovering from a gunshot wound. The Jackson Police Department is continuing to search for the second suspect.
Watts was an innocent victim caught in a crossfire of bullets in the Pepperton (Pep) neighborhood on May 28. Investigators say Watts was visiting friends when the shooting began and may have been trying to break up the argument when he was shot and killed.
Witnesses said the shooters fled the scene, one in a vehicle, and one on foot. E-911 received a call from a resident in the Indian Springs community about a person wounded by gunfire. Deputies responded to an address on Cenie Road and found a Black male (Walker) suffering from gunshot wounds. Walker was transported to a hospital in Macon, and arrested seven days later when he was released from the hospital.
Walker remains in the Butts County Jail without bond. He faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
Autopsy results
In a separate case, investigators now know what caused the death of Margaret Elaine Vega, 65, on Jan. 11 following the results of a GBI autopsy.
Jackson and Butts County fire departments responded to a medical call at 663 North Oak Street about 5 p.m. on Jan. 10. Wen they arrived, they found Vega unresponsive and lying on the living room floor just inside the front door. The elderly woman was transported to Wellstar Spalding Hospital, but passed away at 7:56 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11.
Vega lived at the home with her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Steven Yell, and two minor granddaughters. A subsequent investigation by the Jackson Police Criminal Investigation Division resulted in the arrests of the Yells on Jan. 11 for felony murder (family violence), felony neglect of an elderly adult, and two counts of 3rd degree cruelty to children.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conducted an autopsy on Vega to determine her cause of death, and those results were made known last week. Butts County Coroner Lacy Prue said Vega suffered from dementia and was 100% dependent on her daughter and son-in-law for her healthcare and medications.
According to Prue, the autopsy and investigation determined that Vega fell in the living room two days before Thanksgiving last year, and was left laying on the floor for six weeks. She developed massive pressure point ulcers which the autopsy showed contributed to her death, along with sepsis and hypothermia.
Prue said following the autopsy, the GBI crime lab ruled Vega's death to be homicide due to neglect.
The Yells have been denied bond and remain in the Butts County Jail. Their two young children have been placed with relatives.
