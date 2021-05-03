Calvin Teotis Rozier, 19, of Hampton, one of four suspects in the shooting death of Williams Trawick, 18, of Jackson, on Feb. 16, was arrested on Apr. 27 and is now facing charges of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Two of the other suspects are already in custody and the Sheriff's Office had a lead on the fourth suspect.
Trawick was killed at a home on Brooks Road the evening of Feb. 16, and three other people were wounded. Brooks Road runs between High Falls Road and Nathan Thaxton Road in western Butts County.
According to BCSO Major Jeff Nix, Jordan Watson, 18, of McDonough, was taken into custody later Tuesday night, and Carey Cordell Williams, 18, of Locust Grove, was arrested on Feb. 19. Both are facing charges of murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.