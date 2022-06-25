A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Saturday morning, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.
One person was killed, while another shooting victim remains in critical condition, Bolingbrook Police Captain Anthony Columbus said.
A third victim has been released from the hospital.
Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the facility around 6:25 a.m. local time, according to police. The suspect was taken into custody about three hours later, authorities said.
Police have not yet announced a motive.
CNN has contacted WeatherTech for comment. The company manufactures automotive products, including floor mats.
The village of Bolingbrook is a southwest suburb of Chicago, approximately 30 miles from the city center.
