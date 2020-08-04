One person is dead and three critically injured following a single vehicle accident on Halls Bridge Road across from Macedonia Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. A gold Mercury Mountaineer was traveling north on Halls Bridge Road at a high rate of speed when it left the right shoulder of the road. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle shot back across the road and spun out down an embankment. It hit a tree trunk sideways and flipped and rolled into the corner of the house at 907A Halls Bridge Road.
The driver and three passengers, two males and two females, were all ejected from the vehicle, with one victim landing on the roof of the house. No one in the house was injured.
The accident happened just south of the Butts County Fire Station and firefighters responded quickly to the scene along with the Jackson Fire Department and Butts County Sheriff's Office.
Halls Bridge Road was blocked off for several hours at both ends of Macedonia Church Road. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and two Air Life helicopters were called to transport the other three victims to area hospitals, with one helicopter making two trips. Both landed near the Macedonia Baptist Church cemetery.
The Georgia State Patrol was called in to handle the accident investigation. The Progress-Argus will provide more information when it becomes available.
