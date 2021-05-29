One person is dead, another is in a Macon hospital with a gunshot wound, and a third person is being sought after a shooting in the Pepperton neighborhood (Pep) of Jackson Friday night.
According to Jackson Police Chief James Morgan, 911 received a call about a shooting at the intersection of Jackson and School streets in Pep shortly after 8:30 p.m. and Jackson Police officers and Butts County Sheriff's deputies responded. The first officer to arrive spoke to the complainant who said that a person on School St. had been shot.
Officers found the victim, a 28-year-old Black male, in the front yard of 106 School St. near the roadway with gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses said two other Black males were shooting at each other with at least five to six shots heard. The complainant who called 911 found bullet holes in his vehicle parked on Jackson St.
The victim has not yet been identified pending notification of next of kin. He had a Butts County address, but did not live in the Pepperton area. It is not yet known if the victim was involved in whatever led to the gunfire or was in the area for another reason
Witnesses said the shooters fled the scene, one in a vehicle, and one on foot. E-911 received a call from a resident in the Indian Springs community about a person wounded by gunfire. Deputies responded to an address on Cenie Road and found a Black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in Macon. As of Saturday morning, he is alive, but his condition is not know.
The GBI was called in to assist at the crime scene. The GBI, Jackson Police, and Sheriff's Office investigators are working together on the case, with the GBI taking the lead. Both the gunshot victim in the Macon hospital and the person who fled the scene on foot have been identified as persons of interest in the case.
Chief Morgan said the investigation has not yet determined if the shooting was gang-related. Following a shooting outside the Franklin Street gym in March that allegedly involved two street gangs and seriously wounded a beloved community coach trying to break up an argument, the Butts County Sheriff's Office and Jackson Police formed a crime suppression unit to crack down on violent crimes.
