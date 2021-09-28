One dead, one charged with murder following shooting in Jackson Sept. 27

One man is dead and another charged with his murder following a shooting in the Freeman Circle community off Covington Street in Jackson on Sept. 27.
According to a news release from the Jackson Police Department, officers and Butts County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a person injured by possible gunfire in the Freeman Circle area at 7:40 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, they were redirected to the intersection of Cherry and Henderson streets, where they found a Black male victim with multiple gunshot wounds laying on the ground at 240 Henderson Street.
Officers rendered first-aid until EMS arrived. The victim, identified as Courtney Rashad Dunn, 28, of Jackson, was transported to Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital and later transported by air ambulance to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Dunn later died from his wounds.
According to a witness, a light brown truck was seen traveling south on Cherry Street. A short Black male exited the truck near the intersection with Henderson Street, and fired several rounds from a handgun toward Dunn. The suspect then left the scene traveling east on Henderson Street.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from Dunn possibly owing the shooter a considerable amount of money.
In the news release, the Jackson Police Department noted that “several people witnessed the shooting as it took place, but failed to cooperate with law enforcement officials to aid in identifying the shooter.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called in to assist and investigators later identified the alleged shooter as Andreicus Coleman, 32, of Jenkinsburg. He was arrested without incident and is being held in the Butts County Jail on murder and other charges.
The Jackson Police Department thanked the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI for their assistance in the investigation.
