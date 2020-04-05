A shooting in the Jackson Glenn subdivision Sunday afternoon left one man dead and the Butts County Sheriff's Office looking for a suspect.
The shooting occurred at 132 Madison Ave. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, witnesses told investigators several children were playing near a pool and tennis courts when gunfire erupted nearby.
Major Jeff Nix of the Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person is dead and said they are actively searching for the suspect in the shooting.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
The Progress-Argus will provide more information when it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.