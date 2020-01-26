JACKSON — A 12-year-old boy was killed and a teenager was injured in a house fire early Sunday morning in Butts County.
According to news reports, the fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. on Ga. Highway 42 S. near Indian Springs.
It was not immediately known how many people were in the house at the time of the fire; however, fire officials have said that there were adults in the house at the time.
Officials said the teenager, age 14, was taken by helicopter to an Atlanta hospital for treatment.
Check back for further details as this story develops.
