Braelyn Mayfield named 2021 JHS Homecoming Queen; Cameron Edwards named Homecoming King

Braelyn Mayfield was named the Jackson High School 2021 Homecoming Queen, and Cameron Edwards was named the Homecoming King at Jackson’s game Oct. 1 against Central of Macon. It was a jubilant time as the Red Devils won, 24-6.
Krupa Patel was named the Homecoming Princess, and Clayton Hixon was named the Homecoming Prince.
Presenting the crowns, flowers and sashes were the 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming Queen Whitney Farmer, Homecoming King Gavin Glass, Homecoming Princess Chelsea Gotel, and Homecoming Prince Clayton Hixon.
There were 13 beautiful young women and 7 handsome young men on the field with their escorts. The Homecoming Court was made up of:
Senior Girls
♦ Alyssa Abrams, escorted by her mother, Melissa Abrams.
♦ Mallory Britton, escorted by her father, Clint Britton, and boyfriend, Gavin Glass.
♦ Kaitlyn Eidson, escorted by her father, Robert Eidson.
♦ JaKayla Goodrum, escorted by Roderick and Jennifer Goodrum.
♦ Braelyn Mayfield, escorted by Okemus Grier Jr.
♦ Omaria Grier, escorted by Jay Mayfield.
♦ Krupa Patel, escorted by her parents, Dipat and Alka Patel.
Senior Boys
♦ Cameron Edwards, escorted by his mother, Charlatte Smith.
♦ Clayton Hixon, escorted by his father, Felix Hixon Sr.
♦ Felix Hixon, escorted by his mother, Taiwana Hixon.
♦ Blake Lee, escorted by his sister, Brooke Lee.
♦ Luke Matthews, escorted by Amy Matthews.
♦ Tyler McCord, escorted by his auntie, Jannis Saffo.
♦ Levi Turner, escorted by Teresa Parish.
Junior Girls
♦ Shamaria Dupree, escorted by her cousin, Amari Stodghill.
♦ Mariah Jester, escorted by Arlando Jester Jr. and Lakelon Jester.
Sophomore Girls
♦ Victoria Kelley, escorted by her grandfather, Larry Maxwell.
♦ Miranda Smith, escorted by her father, Chad Smith.
Freshmen Girls
♦ Sa’Mariona Thurman, escorted by her father, SaDarion Thurman.
♦ Allana Tyson, escorted by her best friend, Adriyuanna Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.