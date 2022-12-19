JACKSON — The Butts County School System officially broke ground on a $14.9 million performing arts center on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.
The building, which will be located on Franklin Street, is funded through the 1% ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax), which was approved by Butts County voters.
“This is a well needed facility,” said Brent Lowe, BCSS superintendent, at the ceremony. “We are trying to bring all of our facilities to the level of excellence. We have built the renovations to Red Devil Hill, and we’ve gotten nothing but positives about that. We have to touch all of our students and all of our students don’t participate in (sports). We have students that are exceeding in theater, symphonic band and choral performances, too.”
The performing arts center is slated to be finished by November 2023, according to Lowe. It will house a 1,000-seat auditorium with a 2,600-square-foot stage, state-of-the-art audio, video, and sound technology, theater grade lighting, and roughly 850 square foot dressing rooms for men and women with backstage restrooms for performers.
The center will also feature a 2,500-square-foot multipurpose room that can be divided into two 1,250-square-foot rooms, a 1,500-square-foot scene shop for sets and props, a loading dock and two recessed galleries in the lobby to display student work.
“Right now, our students have to build something and then move it to where they are performing. This will be a complete shop that they can build their sets in on site,” Lowe said of the scene shop. “There will also be a loading dock, and, unless you’ve been in the (theater) business, you don’t know how important that is.”
Lowe said one of his favorite aspects of the performing arts center is the galleries where student artwork will be displayed.
“This is where our students can display their artwork, and we’ve got art classes throughout our schools that are doing great things,” he said. “This is a facility that won’t touch just one or two students; it’s going to touch many of the students in Butts County. We are hoping to have performances here for the community, too, outside of our local school system.”
ESPLOST 6 is estimated to be able to raise up to, but no more than $30 million in sales tax that will be used for a variety of school projects, including:
• The new performing arts center
• A new field house at Henderson Middle School
• A new maintenance and nutrition warehouse facility
• Renovations, improvements, extensions, repairs, furnishing, upgrades, and equipment at:
♦ Henderson Middle School
♦ Red Devil Hill Stadium and Athletic Complex
♦ Daughtry Elementary School
♦ Rufus Adams Auditorium and Ernest Battle Professional Development Center
The facility is being built by Parrish Construction Group and was designed by Breaux & Associates architects.
