The Jackson Police Department honored one of its own and a Butts County Sheriff's deputy on June 16 for saving the life of another officer involved in a serious accident on May 27.
Officer Ernesto Borrero was responding on a call about 4:45 a.m. when his patrol car was broadsided at the intersection of Third Street and Brookwood Ave. The collision pushed the patrol car up against a retaining wall on Third Street, and the officer was trapped inside his vehicle.
Fellow Officer William "Jack" Gilroy and Deputy Garrett Vick were the first to arrive at the scene and began working to extract Borrero. A fire began under the hood of the patrol car, and Vick was able to pull the injured officer out through the driver's side window and carry him to safety before the car exploded into flames.
Chief Morgan presented Gilroy and Vick with life saving award plaques and pins.
"Tonight we honor two brave officers, Officer Gilroy and Dep. Vick, who risked their lives to save a fellow officer," Morgan said. "No matter what color uniform we wear, we're all in the same profession."
Mayor Kay Pippin called the presentation "a far cry from what you're seeing on TV right now. This is Jackson. We love our law enforcement. We love our police and love our sheriff's department.
"You'll never hear a discussion of defunding police," Pippin continued. "We struggle with every budget to figure out how to pay more, to give good benefits, and to show our love and respect to these people.
"Officers, I can tell you that regardless of any of those things, what you have in this community is total respect," the mayor said.
Chief Morgan said Borrero is recovering from his injuries and eager to get back on the job.
