NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says

One New York Police Officer is dead and another is in critical condition and in surgery after a shooting incident in Harlem, a law enforcement official tells CNN.
A civilian who was believed to be involved in the incident has died, the official said Friday evening.
The incident occurred after officers responded to a domestic call around 6 p.m. at West 135th Street.
Mayor Eric Adams is at Harlem Hospital, where the officers were taken, and is getting briefed on the incident, according to a tweet from his press secretary.
The mayor is expected to hold a press briefing at the hospital, though it's unclear when it will happen.
Five NYPD officers have been shot in the first three weeks of this year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
