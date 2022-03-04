New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that he is lifting the indoor mask requirement for K-12 schools starting Monday, although children under 5 will still be required to wear masks.
"I know that some who state that they still want their children to wear their masks -- you can," he said. "We are not going to get in the way of your discretion."
Adams also announced dropping proof of vaccine requirements for restaurants, theaters and entertainment venues.
This is developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
