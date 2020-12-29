Nursing homes in Georgia, including Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson, began receiving the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines this week. Jennifer Vasil, administrator of Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, said her staff and residents were scheduled to begin receiving the vaccines from the Jackson CVS on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
About 39,000 doses of the vaccine made by pharmaceutical company Pfizer have shipped to elderly-care facilities as well as CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, which are partnering with the federal government to send doses directly to nursing homes, said state Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.
Staff at nursing homes who serve as “the firewall” protecting elderly residents will likely be vaccinated first, Toomey said during a news conference at Pruitt Health’s elderly-term care facility in Gainesville.
She noted nursing-home residents account for 37% of Georgia’s deaths stemming from COVID-19, despite making up just 5% of the state’s overall positive cases.
In Butts County, nursing home residents make up 76% of the deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began nine months ago, but the majority of those deaths came relatively early. Westbury has had 34 residents die of COVID-19, but none in the last six months.
Toomey also announced the state has set up a new vaccine-focused hotline for Georgians to ask questions about when they will get the vaccine, what the difference is between the two brands and how the vaccines are safe. The hotline number is 1-888-357-0169.
Georgia set another record in the number of confirmed cases on Dec. 24, with a one day total of 7,954 cases, according to the Department of Health’s (DPH) report on Dec. 28.
Statewide, DPH reported a total of 546-859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That is an increase of 34,160 cases since the DPH report on Dec. 21.
Deaths in the state now stand at 9,719. That is an increase of 266 deaths since the Dec. 21 report.
Butts County had an increase of 74 cases, bring its total to 1,223. Butts County’s death total increased by one to 47 deaths.
As of 3 p.m. on Dec. 28, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 22,194 confirmed cases, with 48% of them coming from Henry County. Henry again this week saw the largest increase with 851 new cases and broke the 10,000 mark with a total of 10,622 cases. Newton had 256, Spalding had 157, Monroe had 95, Jones had 76, Butts had 74, Lamar had 48, and Jasper had 23 new cases.
There have been a total of 511 deaths in the eight-county area as of Dec. 28. Newton County led with 8 deaths, while Henry County had 5, Spalding had 4, and Butts, Lamar and Monroe counties all recorded 1 death each.
♦ Henry: 10,622 confirmed, 145 deaths
♦ Newton: 4,490 confirmed, 119 deaths
♦ Spalding: 2,506 confirmed, 86 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,223 confirmed, 47 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,215 confirmed, 60 deaths
♦ Jones: 986 confirmed, 23 deaths
♦ Lamar: 764 confirmed, 26 deaths
♦ Jasper: 388 confirmed, 5 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, is offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
