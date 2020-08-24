As the Georgia high school football season inches closer to its already delayed opening on Friday, Sept. 4, local school systems are determining how many fans will be allowed in the stands due to social distancing requirements during games, and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Georgia High School Association has "strongly recommended" some procedures for game day, but left it up to the individual school systems to make the final decisions.
Principal Will Rustin said with Red Devil Hill having a capacity of 3,000 spectators, they are proposing allowing no more than 1/3 of that amount, about 1,000 fans, into the five home games on the schedule. Many of those fans will be related to the students involved in the contests.
"Football players, band members and cheerleaders will be allowed to have two tickets per student," Rustin said. "For us, we have 110 band members, so you're talking 220 parents with them. We have 80 football players, so that's 160 parents, and 25 cheerleaders with 50 parents. That's a total of 430, and that gets our numbers up pretty quick, especially when we add in the visitors' side."
Social distancing will be required in the stands, and face masks are recommended.
All tickets will be pre-sold, with no tickets sold at the gate the night of the game.
While some schools, such as Mary Persons in Forsyth, have already stated their concession stands will not be open, but they may allow some tent concessions with pre-packaged foods, Rustin said Jackson is still exploring the possibility of having open concession stands with a different way of purchasing food.
"If we do concession stands, we're looking at some viable digital options for purchases," he said. "There is a way to do it where you can buy the items online, get a number, and then wait for your number to called, so that we don't have a line of people waiting to buy concessions."
Rustin urged Red Devil fans to keep an eye on the JHS website and social media sites as the final details are determined prior to Jackson's home opener against Lamar County on Sept. 18.
"It is very important for our fans to pay attention to the Jackson High School website and to our social media posts," said Rustin. "We'll put all that stuff out there prior to our actual contests."
The Red Devils open the 2020 football season on the road at Ola High School in McDonough on Sept. 4. Henry County has not yet released its requirements for those attending games.
As for the football schedule, the Red Devils are down to eight games after the school systems in Dougherty and Bibb counties cancelled or postponed their football seasons. They were scheduled to travel to Albany on Sept. 11 to take on Westover, but that game has been cancelled. The Red Devils were also set to face Central of Macon on the road on Oct. 16, but at the moment that game also won't take place.
Rustin noted that as in softball and volley, which are already underway, it is a situation where schools assess what is going on throughout the season. He added that he is proud of the way Jackson athletes and fans have reacted to the changes.
"Everybody has done a great job of socially distancing at our volleyball venue, and they've also done a great job at softball," Rustin said. "Our fans have done a great job of trying to make sure that we can see our students play. I think parents really want to be able to see their kids play and they're taking all the safety precautions to make sure of that.
"And our coaches and players have done a fantastic job on that this entire summer, trying to make sure that we're doing things the right way."
