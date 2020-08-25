A decline in the average number of daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths in both the nation as a whole and Georgia indicates the summer surge of the virus is declining, however, some researchers fear the return to school will start another increase.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day average of coronavirus new cases dropped to about 42,600 as of Aug. 23, significantly below its high of 67,000 daily cases in July, and deaths dropped below 1,000 per day over the weekend for the first time since late July.
As of Aug. 24, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported the state had a total of 256,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 17,392 cases from Aug. 17, but still a steady drop since experiencing a near record high number of cases on July 24.
Deaths in the state have increased to 5,156, an increase of 429 deaths since last week’s report.
Confirmed cases in Butts County saw an increase of 23 cases for the last week, bringing the total since reporting began to 535 cases.
Butts County did not record any news deaths last week, and has 40 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab continues to remain steady at 34 for the last nine weeks. A total of 125 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
According to DPH, two deaths were recorded at Autumn Village 2 on McDonough Road in Jackson, with three other patients testing positive and in isolation.
As of 3 p.m. on Aug 24, in the eight-county area surrounding Butts County, there have been a total of 9,463 confirmed cases, and 265 deaths:
♦ Henry: 4,145 confirmed, 67 deaths
♦ Newton: 2,168 confirmed, 58 deaths
♦ Spalding: 1,115 confirmed, 45 deaths
♦ Monroe: 576 confirmed, 33 deaths
♦ Butts: 545 confirmed, 40 deaths
♦ Jones: 422 confirmed, 5 deaths
♦ Lamar: 313 confirmed, 15 deaths
♦ Jasper: 289 confirmed, 2 deaths
COVID-19 testing sites
Georgia has opened a mega-testing site which has the capacity to test 5,000 people a day at 1800 Sullivan Road in College Park. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. from Aug. 10 through Sept. 11. Testing is available to all Georgians regardless of symptoms, however appointments and online registrations are recommended.
To register online and to make an appointment go to https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/ There is no charge for testing.
Locally, the Butts County Medical Center, 176 Lyons Street, will be offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Tuesday and Wednesday through the rest of August, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing is done on a first come, first served basis.
The Butts County Health Department, 463 Ernest Biles Drive, is also offering COVID-19 drive-through testing every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice. Pre-registration is strongly advised. Please visit covid19.dph.ga.gov to make an appointment.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
