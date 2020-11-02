Georgia State Society, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Regent O.B. McCorkle will speak at the November meeting of the William McIntosh Chapter. The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at the chapter house located at 222 S. Mulberry St., Jackson. All members, associates, prospective members and guests are invited.
O. B. Wilhoit McCorkle is the Georgia State Society’s State Regent. She is a 28-year member and has provided many years of service to DAR on the National, State, and Chapter levels. As a testament to her dedication, she was selected in 2004 as the “State Outstanding Junior” and “National Outstanding Junior Runner Up.”
McCorkle has held seven state offices: Recording Secretary, Librarian, Historian, Organizing Secretary, Chaplain, Second Vice Regent, and currently as State First Vice Regent. She has also served the State Society in six different State Chairmanships, as well as Recording Secretary and Corresponding Secretary of the State Officers Club; Vice President and President of the Junior Club; and Registrar of the Cameo Society.
McCorkle is also very active on the national level, having been appointed National Chair of Chapter Achievement Awards, National Co-Chair of the Pages Event, and National Vice Chair of Junior Membership. At Continental Congress, McCorkle has served on the Platform Committee, as a Chief Page in the President General’s Reception Room, and as Personal Page to President General Presley Wagoner, and Vice Chair of the Memorial Service Congressional Committee. McCorkle is a trustee and serves on the Meadow Garden Board and actively supports the 10-year Master Plan for Preservation and Restoration.
McCorkle has actively supported the DAR schools serving for many years on councils and committees at both Tamassee and Kate Duncan Smith. She also understands the demands at the chapter level and the responsibilities of chapter leadership, having served as Chapter Regent for six non-consecutive terms.
McCorkle is the first lady of Warrenton, being married for 30 years to Mayor Chris McCorkle. They have two children, Tad, 25, and Mia, 18. McCorkle is the Executive Director of the Warren County Development Authorities. She has been recognized locally with multiple Community Service Awards and as Citizen of the Year and has served as a governor appointee to the Georgia State Rural Development Council and the Southern Growth Policies Board. She serves as a Sunday School Teacher and on the Finance & Steering Committees at First Baptist Church Warrenton.
The NSDAR is a non-political volunteer association of women dedicated to service in the areas of education, patriotism, and historic preservation. The society is open to any woman 18 years old or older who can prove descent from ancestors who fought or provided service during the American Revolution. The chapter house is large enough to allow for social distancing; please wear your mask. Visitors are always welcome at meetings.
