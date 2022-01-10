North Korea launched an unidentified projectile, or projectiles, off its east coast Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to media.
It is unclear how many projectiles were launched.
It marks the second projectile launch in less than a week.
Last Wednesday, North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. North Korea says it was testing a hypersonic missile, its second alleged test of such a weapon by the Kim Jong Un regime. However, many experts doubted this claim.
Pyongyang is barred from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons under international law.
This is a developing story. More to come.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
