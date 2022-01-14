North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile toward the country's east, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
It is unclear how many projectiles were fired.
It comes just days after North Korea said it successfully test-fired a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, the third alleged test of such a weapon by the Kim Jong Un regime.
Japan's government tweeted on Friday, "a possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea. We will inform you as soon as a follow-up report is available."
This is a developing story, more to come.
