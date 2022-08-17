North Korea fired two cruise missiles early Wednesday morning, from the coastal town of Onchon into waters off its west coast, according to a South Korean Defense Ministry official.
Military officials from South Korea and the United States are analyzing the launch for further details.
North Korea has had a flurry of recent missile tests, with Wednesday's marking the 18th launch this year, according to CNN's count. The last missile launch was on June 5, with eight short-range ballistic missiles.
By comparison, the hermit kingdom conducted only four tests in 2020, and eight in 2021.
This is a developing story.
