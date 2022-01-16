North Korea conducted what is presumed to be its fourth missile test of the year on Monday, firing a projectile into the ocean off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The Japanese Prime Minister's office said in a tweet that North Korea launched a "possible ballistic missile."
Monday's presumed test follows two last week and one a week earlier as Pyongyang continues to pursue a missile program.
North Korea claimed to have a successfully test-fired hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
Pyongyang also test fired two presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles from a rail car on January 14.
In a recent statement carried by KCNA, a spokesman defended the country's right to bolster its arms, saying its "recent development of new-type weapon was just part of its efforts for modernizing its national defense capability."
