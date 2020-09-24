Georgia’s annual ban on outdoor burning will end Sept. 30 in 54 counties, primarily in the northern half of the state, including Butts, Clayton, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties. From May 1 through the end of September, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division mandates the restrictions to protect air quality from emissions that may increase ground level ozone.
While burning a pile of crispy fall leaves outdoors is a must for many this time of year, a burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission is always required before lighting that first match. Weather conditions and predictions in each county are carefully considered before a permit can be issued. Permits can be obtained at GaTrees.org, by calling the local GFC office or by dialing 1-888-OK-2-BURN.
“Our first concern is always safety,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Protection Chief Frank Sorrells. “Recent rainfall from tropical storms have provided sufficient moisture in some parts of the state to lower the overall fire danger, however there are some pockets of dryness in the northwest part of the state and in the greater Savannah area.”
The GFC is monitoring the short and long term forecast and will initiate expanded preparedness and response plans, if conditions warrant.
The 54 counties where burn bans will be lifted on Oct. 1 are: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker and Walton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.