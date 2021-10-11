The Jackson-Butts County Arts Council is looking for non-professional artists and hobbyists to exhibit their creations in “Butts County Creates,” an art exhibit for and by our community. The exhibit will be held in conjunction with the Jackson Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 54 p.m. Art will be on display inside the Historic Butts County Courthouse. There is no entry fee for submitting artwork.
Ribbons will be awarded in three categories:
• 2-D: Watercolors, pastels, oils, acrylics, pencil, pen and ink drawings, collage and digital painting and drawing.
• 3-D: Sculpture, ceramic, woodworking, jewerly, hanging 3-D art, pottery, quilts and fiber arts.
• Photography: Black and white photos, color photos, digitally enhanced photographs.
Artists must be at least 18 years of age. All work must be ready for presentation (2-D work and photographs must be framed and ready for hanging with wire affixed to the back of the work. A maximum of five pieces per artist is allowed, with no more than three pieces in any category. The Jackson-Butts County Arts Council reserves the right to refuse any work it deems inappropriate for the show (works of a pornographic or macabre nature will not be shown).
Applications are available at the Jackson-Butts CountyLibrary, United Bank, Ameris Bank, and the Butts County Chamber of Commerce. There is no entry fee for submitting artwork. The deadline for submission is Wednesday, Oct. 20. Art will be accepted at the courthouse between 2-6 p.m. that day. To submit prior to that day, or for more information, contact Stuart Jordan at 770-356-6849.
