Butts County Parks and Recreation will not be offering summer day camp or any athletic programs this summer and the Senior Citizens Center will remain closed due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, social distancing, safety for children, adults and senior citizens. All recreational programs will be suspended until fall.
While these are intended to address a number of concerns about recreational activities on county property for the next three months or so, please understand that if circumstances change, the county may revise these measures, extend or reduce dates, or otherwise cancel or postpone programs and offerings if needed. The county hopes that cooperation from everyone will help us all through these next few months, and ensure our ability to reopen services with confidence in the safety and well-being of everyone.
The following measures will be enacted by Butts County Parks and Recreation beginning on June 1 and will continue through the summer:
• Daughtry Recreation Park will open on June 1 for passive recreational activities only, which include walking, running and biking. Single-play tennis (one-on-one) will be allowed on park tennis courts.
• Persons utilizing the park will be required to maintain the recommended social distancing practices as established by the Georgia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. All of the above will be allowed with the understanding that if the guidelines are not being followed, the county will be forced to close the park again.
• All athletic fields, batting cages, playgrounds, restrooms, pavilions, workout equipment on football field, etc. will remain closed until further notice.
• Leisure Services will not be offering facility rentals, gymnastics programs, summer day camp or any athletic programs for the summer. All recreational programs will be suspended until the fall season.
• Leisure Services will open registration for fall sports on Monday, June 1, but will not be requiring payment until it is certain there will be a fall season and that there is enough participation. They will set a payment date as well as a uniform try-on date, which will be announced at a later time.
• Leisure Services offices will be open by appointment only. If someone needs help with registration, they will be glad to assist you at 770-775-8228.
• The Senior Citizens Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. Meal deliveries for seniors will continue as usual.
All of this information, with clear instructions, will be emailed out to everyone in their messaging system, as well as posted on the Leisure Services social media, website and their app. Signage will be posted throughout the park.
Those having other questions may contact the Leisure Services Department at 770-775-8228 for further information. The county appreciates the public's cooperation and support during this difficult period.
These decisions, which have been made in conjunction with recommendations from Georgia Recreation and Parks Association and experts on matters concerning the pandemic, are intended to minimize exposure risks and disease transmittal among youth, as well as those in our most vulnerable populations. The county looks forward to the day we can welcome everyone back to full recreational, sports and programmatic offerings at the park and our senior center.
