A steady stream of voters have been casting their ballots in Butts County in the Georgia Primary Election.
Butts County Elections Supervisor Tina Lunsford said there have been no problems other than voters getting used to using the new voting machines in the Butts County Administration Building for the first time.
By 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 700 voters had cast their ballots in the primary election, with only two local races being contested.
In the Clerk of Superior Court race, Amanda Nix and incumbent Morgan Vereline Ward are facing off in the primary on the Republican ballot. It will be the first election for both candidates. Ward, who became chief deputy clerk in 2018, was sworn in as Clerk of Superior Court last April after Rhonda W. Smith retired. There are no Democrat candidates, so whoever wins the primary will be the new Clerk of Superior Court in January.
On the Non-Partisan ballot, Board of Education District 4 incumbent Clifford C. Marshall is taking on challenger Harrileen Conner.
Voting ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday night, and Lunsford hopes to have the election results tallied by 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.