No one was shot and only one person was slightly injured following a drive-by shooting on two neighborhood streets in Jackson where juveniles were playing Thursday afternoon.
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan said Thursday evening police received a call about 4 p.m. about some shooting in the area of Hancock and Buchanan streets near the Jackson City Cemetery. Officers responded and talked to witnesses and found shell casings in the street.
"What we know now is that four black males in a Toyota or Nissan SUV pulled in on Hancock Street at Alta Vista," Morgan said. "A bunch of male juveniles were standing there at the basketball goal (on Hancock near Alta Vista), and the suspects in the SUV started shooting. We've located seven shell casings over the length of a football field. According to a witness on Buchanan Street, about 15 shots were fired, but as of right now we can only confirm seven shots."
Morgan said the only known injury was one male juvenile who suffered abrasions to his shoulder and abdomen when he fell down on Buchanan Street while running from the shooting.
"No one was else was hit," Morgan said. "We have one bullet that went through the kitchen of one house just moments after a woman in the house left the kitchen. It went through a window and wall and lodged in the dishwasher. The round was located in the pan of the dishwasher."
From the shell casings, Morgan said it appears the shooters were using handguns. But that and the description of the vehicle are about all they have at the moment.
"We're canvassing the area now, just trying to figure out what happened," he said. "We still have to talk to some people here in the area and have already talked to some people. We do have some witnesses who saw the vehicle and they've been consistent with the description of the vehicle. But that's all we have right now."
