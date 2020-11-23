For almost 40 years, the Wellstar Sylvan Grove Volunteer Services has launched the Christmas season in early December with a program of Christmas music by various individuals and groups in the area prior to lighting the decorations on the hospital's lawn. The center piece of the Christmas lights is the Love Lite Tree, whose many twinkling bulbs shine in honor or in memory of loved ones around the county.
The Love Lite Tree is the biggest fund raising event for the volunteer services. Businesses, families and individuals in Jackson contribute to the auxiliary by donating money in memory of or in honor of family members. The money raised is used to enhance patient care services at the hospital, as well as providing scholarships to high school seniors who plan to go into the medical field.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no actual Love Lite ceremony this year. In fact, the auxiliary has not been able to access the hospital since March.
However, as always, Volunteer Services President Nancy Lee said they will be mailing out Love Lite monetary donation forms to local businesses and people who have supported this cause in the past. These forms will be mailed out in early December.
"It’s important now more than ever that we collect as many donations as we can so we can continue to provide college scholarships to high school students who will major in the health care field, as well as continuing to enhance patient services at Wellstar Sylvan Grove," Lee said. "Due to the pandemic, our auxiliary has not been able to hold any type of fundraisers this year so this annual endeavor is more important than ever."
If anyone in the community would like to support this cause, they can mail a check to treasurer Jean Stansell at 454 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson, 30233. Please designate the check "Love Lite."
Despite the pandemic, volunteer services continues to work behind the scenes to do whatever they can to help the hospital, and greatly appreciates all the hard work and dedication the Wellstar Sylvan Grove employees have done during this trying time
"Even though we cannot access the hospital, through the help of Chick N Run Catering, the auxiliary has fed both shifts at the hospital three times over the last few months," Lee said "In addition, we will provide the staff a holiday meal on Dec. 10."
