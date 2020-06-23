Butts County did not have any more deaths from COVID-19 since last week, according to the June 22 report released by the Georgia Department of Public Health. (The report is released each day at 3 p.m., and the June 23 report was released after the Progress-Argus deadline for its June 24 edition.)
Butts County deaths increased to 32 according to the June 15 report, and remained steady at 32 in the June 22 report. There have been a total of 247 confirmed cases, up two from last week, and 29 hospitalizations.
Westbury Medical Care and Rehab also saw its number of deaths remain at 34 in the latest report of the Department of Community Health (DCH). The report also states that of the 123 residents at Westbury who tested positive, 83 have recovered from the virus.
The difference in deaths reported by DPH and DCH is because DPH waits to add deaths until they have been confirmed as COVID-19 related, which often takes several weeks, while DCM reports all deaths immediately.
The Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson has remained at 4 inmate deaths since May 23.
Georgia is seeing a rise in the number of confirmed cases. Since the June 15 report, the number of cases has increased to 65,928, a difference of 7,514 over last week's report. Deaths have also increased from 2,494 in the June 15 report to 2,648 in the June 22 report.
Two weeks ago Gov. Brian Kemp lifted many of the health restrictions the state has been under. Residents 65 or older no longer have to shelter in place unless they live in a long-term care facility such as a nursing home or have an underlying health condition. Residents of long-term care facilities are still locked down and visitors are still banned.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 2,389 confirmed cases, 127 deaths, and 319 hospitalizations as of 3 p.m on June 22. Here are the counts:
• Henry: 964 confirmed, 31 deaths, 103 hospitalizations
• Newton: 3493 confirmed, 11 deaths, 79 hospitalizations
• Spalding: 343 confirmed, 31 deaths, 59 hospitalizations
• Butts: 247 confirmed, 32 deaths, 29 hospitalizations
• Monroe: 137 confirmed, 15 deaths, 26 hospitalizations
• Lamar: 91 confirmed, 6 deaths,31 hospitalizations
• Jasper: 63 confirmed, 1 deaths, 7 hospitalizations
• Jones: 51 confirmed, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations
Two weeks ago Gov. Brian Kemp lifted many of the health restrictions the state has been under. Residents 65 or older no longer have to shelter in place unless they live in a long-term care facility such as a nursing home or have an underlying health condition. Residents of long-term care facilities are still locked down and visitors are still banned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.