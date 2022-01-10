No decision yet on Tuesday classes as the Chicago school district and teachers debate Covid-19 safety measures

More than 340,000 students missed a fourth day of classes Monday as the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools remain deadlocked on how to handle the Covid-19 surge.
As of Monday evening, negotiations were still underway and school system officials tweeted there was no decision yet on in-person learning on Tuesday.
"We remain in negotiations. We will provide an update as soon as possible," the CPS tweet said.
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez told CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" he was cautiously optimistic there would be a resolution soon.
The stalemate exemplifies debates playing out across the country: When and how should students return to classrooms during the Omicron variant surge?
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) have said students in the district, the country's third-largest, should learn in classrooms and that the district has taken steps to promote Covid-19 safety in schools.
But the union wants schools to be able switch from in-person learning to virtual learning if Covid-19 absences amount to more than 25% of school staff; 30% of elementary school students; or 25% of high school students.
Negotiators from the teachers' union and the mayor's CPS team were at the bargaining table until about 10 p.m. CT Sunday, union president Jesse Sharkey said Monday.
Negotiations are at "serious phase," Sharkey said, but the two sides are still divided on key issues.
"I mean, if you say school is open ... and half the students don't show up, you're not doing any learning for half the students, right?" Sharkey said.
"And so if remote learning is half as good, it's the same difference, isn't it?"
Lightfoot told CNN on Friday that officials are willing to shut down individual schools if needed, but district-wide remote learning was not an option.
The mayor also said keeping students out of classrooms is "untenable" -- and not just because of the difficulties of learning remotely.
Lightfoot said many single parents are unable to go to work because they have to stay home with their children. And many children rely on school meals during the week.
What other school districts are doing
Across the country, many school districts are still grappling with reopening after the holiday break.
In Atlanta and Cleveland, schools returned to in-person learning Monday after a week of remote learning.
But schools in Jefferson County, Kentucky, and Nashua, New Hampshire, were closed to students Monday because of staffing shortages.
Milwaukee students were supposed to return to classrooms Monday, but the school district decided to extend remote learning for another week.
In Baltimore, more than 50 public schools transitioned to virtual learning Monday because of staffing concerns and a rise in Covid-19 cases.
"Decisions are made based on having enough staff available to operate a school OR the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing," Baltimore City Public Schools said in a written statement. No decision had been made as to when students can return to those classrooms.
In Philadelphia, 91 schools are teaching remotely this week after "Covid-related staffing challenges," the school district said.
Los Angeles students are slated to return to classrooms Tuesday, and the school district is in the process of universal Covid-19 testing. So far, 50,000 new Covid-19 cases have been identified, and those students and staff members will have to stay home.
Chicago schools will provide KN95 masks
As of Friday, Chicago was averaging more than 5,200 new cases a day -- a 16% increase over the prior week, according to the city health department's Covid-19 tracker. The city's Covid-19 test positivity rate had a daily average of 21.1%.
"Out of fairness and consideration for parents who need to prepare, classes will be canceled again Monday," Lightfoot tweeted late Sunday.
"Although we have been negotiating hard throughout the day, there has not been sufficient progress for us to predict a return to class tomorrow."
But there has been some progress in the negotiations.
The school district has agreed to provide KN95 masks for staff and students through the rest of this school year, Chicago Public Schools said late Saturday.
The district said it will also continue to offer weekly Covid-19 testing for all students and staff.
How the standoff began
Last Tuesday, the last day students were in classrooms, Chicago Public Schools reported 422 new Covid-19 cases among students and 271 new cases among adults -- both record highs for the academic year.
That night, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) voted to start teaching virtually. The union said inadequate Covid-19 testing and staffing contributed to unsafe school environments.
"All we are asking is that we would like our students to test negative before entering in the building," teacher Briana Hambright-Hall said. "A two-week pause (of in-person learning) is not too much."
In response to union's vote to teach remotely, the school district canceled classes -- reiterating its stance that children need to learn in classrooms.
CTU proposed resuming in-person teaching Tuesday, January 18, "unless (the Chicago Department of Public Health) or the State of Illinois determine that public health conditions are not safe for in-person school at the time."
Over the weekend, Lightfoot and Martinez issued a joint statement saying union leaders were "not listening."
"The best, safest place for kids to be is in school. Students need to be back in person as soon as possible," the statement said. "That's what parents want. That's what the science supports. We will not relent."
This isn't the first time school has been canceled over an impasse between the teachers' union and Lightfoot.
In 2019, the same year Lightfoot took office, more than 25,000 Chicago educators went on strike to demand more support staff, higher raises and limits on class sizes.
The 11-day strike ended when the city agreed to increase school staffing, including more school nurses and 209 more social worker positions -- enough for one social worker at each school.
The deal also included more funding to reduce oversized K-12 classrooms and more funding for recruitment and training.
Families are caught in the middle
While the impasse between the teachers' union and city leaders drags on, parents and students are stuck in limbo.
CPS parent Michelle Egan said students and teachers need to return to classrooms.
"Over the holiday break, we saw our teachers going on vacations and visiting families. And they absolutely should be doing that," Egan told CNN Monday morning.
"But to return to school three days later and say that they don't feel comfortable being in a classroom ... we have to move on. We have to live our lives with this pandemic. And so we really want the teachers to get back to work."
Halle Quezada is both a CPS teacher and parent.
"We are in a spike. There was a lot of holiday travel. A lot of teachers were quarantining, like myself," Quezada told CNN Monday. "We need to respond to that spike."
CPS parent Megan Hasse told CNN affiliate WBBM she agrees with the mayor and wants kids back in the classrooms. But she said families should have a choice about remote learning.
"I think that there has to be an option for both sides of this argument," she said. "Those that want to go in person who, for their kid, that is the best option, they should be able to do that. And for those that want remote, we need to be able to provide options for them as well."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.