Nikolas Cruz's defense says his brain was 'poisoned' by birth mother's addictions in death penalty trial

Attorneys for Nikolas Cruz will begin presenting their case to jurors on August 22 that the 23-year-old gunman who killed 17 people and wounded 17 more at a high school in Parkland, Florida, is not deserving of the death penalty.

 CNN

An attorney for Nikolas Cruz asked jurors Monday to consider the Parkland school shooter's dysfunctional family life and his serious mental health issues when they decide whether to sentence him to death.

"In telling you Nik's story, in telling you the chapters of his life, we will give you reasons for life," public defender Melisa McNeill said Monday in a Florida courtroom. "That is called mitigation. Mitigation is any reason that you believe that the death penalty is not an appropriate penalty in this case."

Recommended for you

CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.