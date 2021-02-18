Nicole Coots, a System Data Clerk for the Butts County School System, is the February Extra-Mile Award winner. Coots was nominated for the award by Fran Dundore, Director of Teaching and Learning, and Jackson High School Assistant Principal Alisha Pearce, who said in their nomination:
"I believe Nicole Coots should receive the Extra-Mile Award because she is a tireless advocate for this school system and demonstrated the most growth. By nature, Nicole's job is a "behind the scenes" job. She works on FTE counts, student records, funding, and high school Infinite Campus registration portal, course catalog, and academic planner. But Nicole also works for students, teachers, and for principals every day. Nicole worked tirelessly to support teachers to get grade books set up and Chromebooks checked out when we began school virtually. She has continued to dig in and learn how to navigate enrollment as students have gone between online and in person learning. She has been attending professional learning herself on Saturday mornings to learn more about our student information system so that she can better support our staff. In the past six months, Nicole has taken on the role of organizing and leading professional learning for data clerks and high school administrators to build capacity in our adults so they are prepared to offer support and opportunities to our students. I want to cheer and cheer loudly for Nicole Coots! She is that "behind the scenes" employee whose impact on our school system should not go unnoticed.
