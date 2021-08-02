At the Butts County School System’s annual Opening of School Celebration for school personnel, Nichole Coots, who works in the central office, was named the Support Person of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year.
Nominees for the Support Person of the Year award were Coots, Michael Jeffcoat of Daughtry Elementary School, Marian O’Neal of Jackson Elementary School, Shantell Brown of Stark Elementary School, Sandy Jones of Henderson Middle School, and Sandy Williamson of Jackson High School.
Also during the celebration, the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year nominees for each school was named. The Teacher of the Year for the Butts County School System will be named in October following a community-based selection process involving teachers, school system, and community members.
The Teacher of the Year nominees for each school are Mandy Colwell of Daughtry Elementary, Kristi Stephens of Jackson Elementary, Kizzy Guyton of Stark Elementary, Alisha Hall of Henderson Middle School, and Melissa Redding-Jackson of Jackson High School.
