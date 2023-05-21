JACKSON — Nick’s New Beginnings will host the first ever All-Recovery Festival on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Joshua’s Place church in Jackson.
The free event will include resource tables with information from recovery support organizations, raffles for gift baskets, a cake walk, food and drinks, a DJ and bouncy houses for children’s entertainment.
“There’s never been any kind of support for recovery in Butts County so we are working to build a community recovery family,” said Garret Vandever, co-founder of Nick’s New Beginnings, of the reason behind holding the festival. “This recovery festival is part of our effort to bring people in the community together and make them aware of recovery and let them see what that’s like.”
Jeff Breedlove of the Georgia Council for Recovery and Hank Arnold of Coweta Force will be keynote speakers at the recovery festival.
The festival will also include a carnation wall that Vandever describes both as a celebration of life and a memorial to lost loved ones.
“We will have red, white and black carnations. People can buy a flower and put it on the wall to represent themselves or a family member or friend,” he said. “Red is for someone in recovery, white is for someone who is still out there actively using and black is for those we have lost. It’s very impactful to see the board of flowers.”
Vandever and his wife Christina made drug addiction recovery their mission after losing their son Nick Vandever to substance abuse in 2014. The Vandevers founded Nick’s New Beginnings (NNB), a Georgia Nonprofit Corporation, to serve Butts Countians who are in substance use recovery.
The Vandevers want to send a message to those in recovery, and those who want to be in recovery, that there is a supportive community of people available to them.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“They need to be aware of what triggers them, and we can help,” he said. “If we can’t help, we will help them find the help they need. This is not a ‘their’ issue; it’s an ‘our’ issue as a whole. If we help one person, five people or 100 people, it’s better than what we have now.”
The couple also hopes to break down some of the stigma that surrounds addiction and recovery.
“Regardless of where someone is in their addiction, they are still someone’s loved one and they don’t want to be there using that drug and then going into addiction where they no longer have a choice because their mind and body have taken over,” he said.
The Vandevers moved to Butts County in January 2022 to help the community where their son spent time when he wasn’t in his hometown of Las Vegas. (Nick’s mom and stepdad, Teri Galardi and Mike Porter, are Butts County residents.) In 2018, they opened Nick’s House, a recovery residence in Las Vegas, and hope to open a similar recovery home in Butts County.
“Nick’s House has seen great success with many residents obtaining steady jobs, purchasing cars, reuniting with their families and children, and transitioning to independent living… all while maintaining their sobriety,” he said. “Recovery homes provide a safe environment that allows those in recovery to thrive.”
The goal is to empower recovery home residents to maintain a substance-free life and reconcile with their families.
“Unfortunately, people see what addiction looks like, but they don’t see what recovery is,” said Christina Vandever. “There is so much focus on active usage. People in recovery shouldn’t have to feel ashamed that they are in recovery. They should be proud that they are working jobs and doing well. Recovery is here and it’s real.”
For more information, send an email to info@nicksnnb.org or call 702-378-0677.
Recommended for you
ON THE MARKET: Come home to resort-style amenities in a countryside setting at Traditions of Braselton
Peggy Slappey Properties welcomes you back to Traditions of Braselton, where NSC Builders is now offering gorgeous new homes at competitive prices along with fantastic, resort-style amenities. Located in Jefferson, Traditions is a well-established swim, tennis, and golf community close to sc… Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Come home to resort-style amenities in a countryside setting at Traditions of Braselton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.