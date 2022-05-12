The Jackson City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, May 3, to amend the city’s code regarding open containers. As a result, open containers of alcoholic beverages are now allowed in an area defined as Jackson Square if the beverage is purchased from an establishment within this area and served in a specific cup.
The ordinance states that all alcoholic beverages carried out of doors within Jackson Square must be inside a plastic cup which will be specifically designed for open containers in the area, according to the newly amended ordinance. The council reasoned that loosening the code will promote economic vitality of the community.
Jackson Square encompasses the area around the Jackson Courthouse Square and west to McDonough Rd.
The council also passed two other ordinances, one related to approving ordinances and the other related to calling work sessions. The first ordinance updates the process the council must go through to pass an ordinance. The second ordinance clarifies that the council can call a work session before any regular meeting.
In other business, the council passed a resolution which, according to newly named city manager Sylvia Redic, clarifies the hiring process, identifies the city manager as the personnel director (in accordance with the new charter) and defines the authority of the personnel director.
According to the new resolution, “the selection of employment candidates will be left to the discretion of the city manager… who may choose to post the employment vacancy on the (city’s) website, in the newspaper, on social media or any combination thereof, including not posting the position should it be deemed unnecessary.”
The council passed also passed a resolution which establishes a new part-time zoning administrator position for the city. Redic has identified a need for zoning administration services in house, rather than through the Butts County Zoning Administrative Office. The salary for the new position would be between $35,000 and $45,000 annually. Redic says the city hopes to have someone on board in the next 60 days.
During the council meeting, the Council also voted to re-appoint Jimmy White to the Butts County Water and Sewer Authority Board of Directors as the city’s representative. And, mayor Carlos Duffey signed a proclamation declaring May 8-14 as National Skilled Nursing Care Week in Jackson.
In other news, Duffey reminded the Council of upcoming events like City Employee Appreciation Day set for May 14 and Neiron Ball Day of Service set for June 18.
