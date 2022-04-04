US Marshals in South Florida have captured a Rochester, New York, mobster who escaped federal custody last week after allegedly walking away from a halfway house near Orlando.
Dominic Taddeo, 64, was apprehended without incident in Hialeah in Miami-Dade County on Monday morning, according to a news release from the agency.
In February, officials say, Taddeo was transferred from a medium-security prison in Sumter County, Florida, to a halfway house near Orlando. He was scheduled to be there until February 2023.
On March 28, Taddeo failed to "return from a previously authorized medical appointment March 28 he was placed on escape status by the Bureau of Prisons," according to an earlier news release.
Taddeo pleaded guilty in January 1992 to the shooting deaths of three people in 1982 and 1983, and also for twice attempting to fatally shoot a mob leader and plotting to kill another mob figure, according to the Rochester newspaper Democrat and Chronicle.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.